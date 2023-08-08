The Collectivity regularizes 168 hires | FAXINFO

By decision of the Territorial Council on July 20, 132 non-permanent positions to meet a need related to a temporary increase in activity are created as well as 36 non-permanent positions to meet seasonal needs.

The Collectivity periodically experiences fluctuations in activity related to specific events, one-off projects or particular seasons. In this context, the mobilization of additional human resources is essential to meet the increased needs of services, while ensuring the continuity and quality of services for the benefit of Saint-Martin residents. In order to cope with these increases in activity in an efficient manner, it was proposed during the last Territorial Council to resort to the creation of 168 non-permanent jobs. These posts will be filled by contract agents for a fixed term and the remuneration of these posts is calculated by reference to the index scale of the grade of the employment framework, for which they are created. With regard, in particular, to non-permanent jobs, two configurations should be distinguished. On the one hand, local authorities can recruit contract agents for non-permanent jobs on the basis of 1° of article L. 332-23 of the general civil service code, in order to deal with a temporary increase in activity (ATA). These jobs cannot exceed 12 months. The contract can be renewed within the limit of its maximum duration of 1 year during a period of 18 consecutive months. On the other hand, contract agents can be recruited for non-permanent jobs on the basis of 2° of the same article, in order to compensate for a seasonal increase in activity. These non-permanent jobs cannot exceed 6 months, renewable within the limit of its maximum duration during a period of 12 consecutive months. The creation of these non-permanent jobs makes it possible to quickly benefit from specialized skills or occasional reinforcements, without engaging in long and complex procedures for recruiting permanent staff. In addition, this flexible approach offers the Collectivity the possibility of adapting quickly to fluctuations in local activity, while controlling personnel costs over the long term. The creation of 168 non-permanent jobs was adopted by a majority, with 16 votes in favor and 3 abstentions. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-collectivite-regularise-168-embauches/