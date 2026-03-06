The scent of our island, by Lydia Lawrence | FAXINFO

Known for her voice, the singer Lydia Lawrence today explores a new realm: that of fragrances. With “Saint Martin’s Water”, the artist transforms the spirit of Saint-Martin into an olfactory signature. Conceived with the perfumery TijonThe fragrance blends citrus, vanilla, amber, and musk in a bottle designed and crafted locally. A men’s version is currently in development. Already available at Grand-Case Airport and Captain Frenchy, as well as at Goldfinger in Marigot and Paris, the women’s line, which also includes body care products, now aims to conquer the entire French market.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/le-parfum-de-notre-ile-signe-lydia-lawrence/