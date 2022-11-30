The signing of the new convention of the Territory Educational Project | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Gathered in the multi-purpose room of the Mont des Accords college on Monday, November 28, the officials responsible for this territorial educational project (PEDT) and the Wednesday 2022-2025 Plan invited the press to mark the event.

The tripartite signature of the document formalizes the renewal of the PEDT with Christine Gangloff-Ziegler, Rector of the Academy of Guadeloupe, Dominique Démocrite-Louisy, 3rd Vice-President of the Collectivity representing Louis Mussington, and Julien Marie, Director of the Cabinet of the Prefecture of St. Martin and St. Barthélemy, representing Vincent Berton, delegated prefect. In partnership with the Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires de Saint-Martin (CTOS), whose Director of Education Médhi Boucard made the presentation, the Territory’s educational project / Wednesday plan aims to strengthen the articulation of all extracurricular activities by the organizations involved, namely the State, the Collectivité, the CAF and the National Education, and this, for the past 10 years.

The four main axes of the PEDT, whose annual budget of pure expenses is 450,000€ per year, are educational complementarity and coherence, inclusion and accessibility of all children, including those with disabilities, a collaboration of the actors including the associative sector, quality, and diversity of the proposed activities by integrating educational outings with the creation of final work.

The objectives of this program, which is supported by the Departmental Directorate of Youth and Sports (DRAJES), are multiple, such as reinforcing language skills, stimulating children’s curiosity thanks to the cultural heritage of Saint-Martin, and promoting living together. A child spends an average of 13% of his or her time at school, so extracurricular activities are all the more important for personal development. The Projet Éducatif Du Territoire – Plan Mercredi is aimed at all schoolchildren, from kindergarten to CM2. 1404 young people benefited from it in 2021 and 1999 in 2022.

