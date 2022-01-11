The territory of St. Martin now has a Local Mission

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de St. Martin installed its Local Mission (Mission Locale) on Tuesday, December 07, 2021. The first General Assembly of the Mission Locale de Saint-Martin was held in the presence of the Prefect Serge Gouteyron, President Daniel Gibbs, Senator Annick Petrus (by videoconference), Vice-President Sofia Carti-Codrington, President of the CCISM Angèle Dormoy, Territorial Councillors Annette Philips and Maud Ascent-Gibs, partners of the scheme and administrative staff of the Collectivité and the prefecture.

The members present at the General Assembly elected the members of the Bureau of the Local Mission:

President: Annick Pétrus

Vice-president: Annette Philips

Secretary: Sofia Carti-Codrington

Assistant Secretary: Angèle Dormoy

Treasurer: Maud Ascent-Gibs

The bureau is elected for a period of 3 months and will be renewed after the territorial elections of March 2022.

Over the next few weeks, the local mission will be setting up the measures that fall within its mission to help young people in St. Martin find employment. These measures will then be presented to the public.

The next step will be to recruit an administrative team, which, once installed, will be responsible for the administrative functioning and animation of the structure.

The recruitment phase for a director, a management assistant, a receptionist, a project manager and three integration advisors will be launched in January 2022 and publicized throughout the territory.

Interviews will be conducted in February with the aim of opening the structure on March 1st 2022.

The creation of the local mission is a strong act for the territory and its youth. This achievement is the result of a strong will of the community of Saint-Martin, initiated in 2016 under the presidency of Aline Hanson, and of a pugnacious work led these last months by the delegation to the Human development in connection with its institutional partners.

President Daniel Gibbs and Vice-President Annick Pétrus, who will be replaced in September 2020 by Vice-President Sofia Carti-Codrington, have supported this project, the technical implementation of which has been carried out by DGA Jocelyn Elouin assisted by his teams. A collective achievement, much awaited by the young people of the territory, that the Collectivité de Saint-Martin is pleased to make a reality today with the financial support of the State and institutional partners. The 2022 budget for the local mission will amount to €656,562 divided between the State (DEETS), the DRAJES, the ARS, the Pôle Emploi and the COM.

In a tense social context, with the unemployment rate among the under 25s rising significantly over the past three years (520 young job seekers) and more than 1,000 young people identified as having no job, no diploma or training, the Local Mission is responding to an urgent need.

As President Gibbs stated at the opening of the meeting, “the Local Mission will allow us to organize and structure the institutional response of the territory to the problems encountered by the young people of St. Martin.”

The president of the structure, Annick Pétrus, praised the involvement of the administrative teams and assured the audience of her investment in the service of the Local Mission.

This new device is part of the firm will of the Collectivité to act effectively on the issue of youth employment for “real equality” with the Hexagon. “We are giving ourselves the means to achieve our ambitions, for more jobs, more creativity and more prosperity,” concluded the President.

