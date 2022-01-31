Update on traffic accident that took place early morning of January 29, 2022 on the Bush Road | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The traffic department is still currently investigating the accident that took place early Saturday morning in which (5) five persons sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash.

According to the personnel of the traffic department, the passenger of the Grey Audi has suffered serious injuries including broken ribs, a broken hip and multiple lacerations.

This victim is still in critical condition. Other victims have only sustained minimal injuries.

During this investigation, the police have reviewed several images that show the cause of the accident. This investigation is ongoing.

The post Update on traffic accident that took place early morning of January 29, 2022 on the Bush Road appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/31/update-on-traffic-accident-that-took-place-early-morning-of-january-29-2022-on-the-bush-road/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/31/update-on-traffic-accident-that-took-place-early-morning-of-january-29-2022-on-the-bush-road/