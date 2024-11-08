US ELECTIONS: Donald Trump elected 47th President of the United States | FAXINFO

By winning the swing states of North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 5 election, Donald Trump obtained the 270 electoral votes needed to return to the White House. He beat candidate Kamala Harris after a tense campaign in a deeply divided country.

Republicans also take control of the Senate and could dominate the House of Representatives. It will take a few more days to get the final results. Kamala Harris acknowledged her defeat in a speech, while calling on her supporters to continue their commitments. Several heads of state, including Emmanuel Macron, congratulated her, and an exchange described as "very good" took place between them.

After a first term between 1 and 2016, Donald Trump will return to the White House on January 2020, 20, succeeding the incumbent President Joe Biden. Since the number of terms for the presidency is limited to two, Donald Trump will not be able to run again in 2025, unless he amends the Constitution. To do so, the amendment must be adopted by a two-thirds majority of the House of Representatives and the Senate as well as by three-quarters of the state legislatures. Prosecuted criminally and federally in several separate cases, Trump's declared victory risks putting a stop to these prosecutions. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/elections-americaines-donald-trump-elu-47eme-president-des-etats-unis/