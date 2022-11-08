VROMI release on pumping water to Great Bay | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) informs the general public that due to the excess rain we are experiencing, the Department of Infrastructure Management will continue their efforts to lower the water in both the Fresh and Salt Ponds. This includes the use of pumps and via keeping the channel at Great Bay open. The Ministry expects that this will continue for the rest of today, Tuesday November 8, 2022, and will update the public on any further changes.

This operation is being conducted to alleviate flooding and prevent further related danger or damages.

Due to pumped water flowing into the Great Bay Beach, the department strongly advises against any swimming in the Great Bay Beach over the next few days. This advisory is a precautionary measure to prevent swimmers from coming into contact with any contaminated water that could pose a health risk if ingested or by skin contact, thereby making the person vulnerable to water illnesses.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

The post VROMI release on pumping water to Great Bay appeared first on Faxinfo.