WORLD NEWS | FAXINFO

INDIA

Spectacular start of the Kumbh Mela

The mega Hindu festival Kumbh Mela has kicked off in Prayagraj, attracting 400 million pilgrims until February 26. These ritual baths in sacred rivers aim to purify the soul and break the cycle of reincarnation. Impressive logistics, with 150.000 toilets and a tent city, accommodate this human tide. Prime Minister Modi hails this emblematic event of India's spiritual heritage.

ENGLAND

Kate Middleton in remission from cancer

The Princess of Wales, 43, has announced that she is in remission after a year-long battle with cancer. During a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, she thanked staff and expressed her joy at starting a new phase of life. After a year marked by illness, Kate Middleton is returning to royal duties, marking a positive turnaround for her and the royal family.

AUSTRALIA

Enigmatic debrison the beaches of Sydney

Whitish balls, potentially "fatbergs" of human and organic waste, are invading Sydney's beaches. This phenomenon, already observed in 2024, raises concerns. The authorities, in collaboration with Sydney Water, are investigating to identify the origin of this waste, while the beaches concerned remain under surveillance.

UKRAINE

Massive air offensive against Russia

Ukraine claims record attack on Russian infrastructure, using Western missiles. The strikes targeted oil depots and military sites, affecting Russian logistics. Moscow downplays damage but promises retaliation. The operation marks a major escalation in the conflict between the two nations that has been ongoing since 2022.

SOUTH KOREA

Boeing 737 crash, tragic toll

A JeJu Air plane crashed in Muan, killing 179 crew members and leaving two survivors. The crash, blamed on a bird strike, caused a devastating fire. The passengers were thrown out on impact and had little chance of survival. It was the worst air disaster in the country's history.

USA

Los Angeles fires: concern remains

The wildfires in California have killed 25 people and destroyed 12.000 buildings. Nearly 88.000 people remain displaced. Despite a respite last Tuesday, violent winds, reaching 160 km/h, are fanning the flames in the City of Angels. 77.000 homes are without electricity. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/actu-mondiale-2/