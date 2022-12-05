Young officers participate in “Beat The Marines challenge” | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: With the goal of improving cooperation between different organizations on St. Maarten and bringing the community much closer to the police, a small group of officers participated in the weekend “Beat The Marines challenge” and finished in 5th place. At the end of the day, the young officers did well and put on a good show.

The management team of KPSM would like to take this opportunity to thank the Marines for their invitation and also to commend the young officers for their taking part.

