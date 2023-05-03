Mardis de Grand-Case: the grand finale tonight! | FAXINFO

After eleven flamboyant editions, the Mardis de Grand-Case will bow out tonight for the year 2023 with the grand finale of the season.

Inaugurated on January 31, the flagship event on the island of Saint-Martin will have made the boulevard de Grand-Case shine with parades, music, the largest craft market thanks to the hundred or so stands of designer exhibitors, bringing together thousands of people every Tuesday evening. It took two long years for the Mardis de Grand-Case to make their big comeback. The organizing team, Calypso Event, led by Chantale Vernusse, Corinne Deloche and Fabienne Merel, can be delighted with the triumphant success of this season which marks the twentieth anniversary of the event. To close the chapter of 2023, the Tuesdays of Grand-Case reserve you this May 2 a grand finale parade that you should not miss. The exhibitors-creators, faithful to their position since the beginning of the adventure, await the public to discover their local products, in joy and good humor… like every Tuesday. See you tonight, from 18 p.m., in Grand-Case. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mardis-de-grand-case-le-grand-final-ce-soir/