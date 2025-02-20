PJIA represented at Routes America 2025

Simpson Bay, February 20, 2025 – Last week Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) successfully participated in Routes Americas 2025, an annual event that brings together aviation decision-makers from across the region. The goal of PJIAE’s presence at the event was to attract new and existing airlines to St. Maarten, reinforcing the island’s position as a vital hub for the northeastern Caribbean.

PJIAE was joined by the Minister of TEATT, Ms. Grisha Heyliger-Marten, along with the Tourism Offices of both the French and Dutch sides of St. Maarten, as well as representatives from St. Barth’s Tourism Office and the airport of St. Barths. This collaborative presence showcased a unified effort to promote the island as a premier travel destination and highlighted Sint Maarten’s role as a key gateway to neighboring islands such as Anguilla, St. Barths, Saba, Statia, and Tortola.

May-Ling Chun, Director of the St. Maarten Tourism Board, emphasized the importance of the event:

“The Routes Americas 2025 meetings provided valuable insights into the evolving aviation landscape and highlighted key opportunities for St. Maarten, St. Martin, and St. Barth to further solidify our position as premier Caribbean destinations. Strengthening strategic partnerships, enhancing connectivity, and driving sustainable growth initiatives will be essential in ensuring long-term success in our air service development.

We look forward to working on our next steps which will involve continued collaboration with SXM Airport, engagement with airline partners, executing agreed-upon action items, and leveraging data-driven decision-making to optimize route performance and destination competitiveness. We remain committed to fostering a dynamic and resilient aviation sector that supports tourism growth and economic prosperity for our region.”

Aida Weinum, Director of the St. Martin Tourism Office, echoed this sentiment:

“Our joint presence at this event underscored the strong partnership between the French and Dutch sides of the island. By working together, we further positioned St. Maarten/St. Martin as the ultimate hub in the Caribbean, offering seamless connectivity and a rich, diverse experience for travelers.”

Michiel Parent, Commercial Director of PJIAE, also shared his enthusiasm:

“It was a great pleasure to participate in Routes Americas once again. This event provided a fantastic opportunity to showcase our newly reopened terminal building to the world. Since our reopening in November 2024, we have been focused on growing and expanding our network of destinations. Engaging with industry leaders at Routes Americas was invaluable in fostering new partnerships and strengthening existing relationships.”

Routes Americas 2025 served as an excellent platform for PJIAE and its partners to present their vision for growth, attract increased connectivity, and further solidify Sint Maarten’s position as the gateway to the Caribbean.

About Routes America

Routes America is the premier aviation route development forum for the Americas, bringing together airlines, airports, and tourism authorities to discuss air service strategies and network expansion. The event offers unmatched opportunities for industry leaders to meet face-to-face, build relationships, and explore opportunities to develop new air services.

About Princess Juliana International Airport

Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) is the second busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean and serves as a vital airport hub for Saba, St Eustatius, St Barthelemy, Anguilla, Dominica, Nevis, and Tortola. The airport is one of the largest employers on the island, with over 300 workers employed directly and 1,700 workers in the entire airport community. In 2025, Sint Maarten Airport expects to handle 1.8 million passengers.

