Call for Contributors to Meal Programs | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of VSA in collaboration with the Ministry of ECYS kindly requests

that any non-governmental organizations (NGOs), businesses, or private

persons who are currently involved in—or have (financially) contributed in the

past to—meal programs on Sint Maarten, reach out to the Ministry of VSA.

This outreach is part of an ongoing effort to gain better insight into all

community-led initiatives that support the well-being of our children and

vulnerable groups through school or community-based meal programs, as a

result of a motion brought forward and approved in Parliament by MP S.D.M.

Roseburg.

Your input is valued, appreciated, and will help the Ministry and Government

strengthen collaboration and future planning in this important area.

The Ministry kindly asks that responses be submitted by Friday August 22, 2025,

by contacting:

Jamie.Mourillon@sintmaartengov.org

Jonelle.Jones@sintmaartengov.org

We thank you in advance for your time, effort, and continued dedication to the

community.

Ministry of VSA

Sint Maarten

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Call-for-Contributors-to-Meal-Programs.aspx