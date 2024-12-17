Colombian Consul General Meets with Prime Minister to Discuss Economic, Security Cooperation and Education | Government of Sint Maarten

​

The Colombian Consul General based in Curacao, Pablo Rebolledo Schloss, met with Prime Minister Mercelina today, to discuss important matters concerning bilateral relations between Colombia and Sint Maarten. The meeting, which focused on the strengthening of economic, security, law enforcement ties as well as education exchange, marks a significant step in enhancing the partnership between the two countries.

The discussion covered key issues impacting both nations, with a focus on expanding economic cooperation and trade relations and improving security frameworks. “We are committed to deepening our bilateral relations with Sint Maarten, especially in areas of economic development and security,” said Mr. Rebolledo Schloss. The Consul General invited Sint Maarten to participate in Vitrina Turística, the most important tourism event in Colombia, organized by the Asociación Colombiana de Agencias de Viajes y Turismo (ANATO).

The Consul General also emphasized the importance of mutual support in areas such organized crime, including counter-narcotics and protection of Colombian civilians, particularly minors. “Our shared goals of enhancing stability and promoting prosperity can only be achieved through close cooperation and mutual understanding.”

The Prime Minister expressed support for Colombia’s ongoing efforts to address security challenges and reiterated the country’s commitment to collaborating on law enforcement matters, particularly in combating transnational crime and improving border security.

“We value the strong relationship between our two countries and recognize the importance of continued cooperation on security and economic matters,” stated Mr. Mercelina. “This partnership is essential for addressing regional and global challenges, and we are committed to working alongside Colombia to achieve lasting solutions.” Both officials also agreed to continue their discussions in the field of educational exchange, through the department of foreign relations and the Ministry of ECYS.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Colombian-Consul-General-Meets-with-Prime-Minister-to-Discuss-Economic,-Security-Cooperation-and-Education.aspx