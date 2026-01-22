CPS says COVID Vaccines Available for Adults and Children by Appointment | Government of Sint Maarten

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), COVID, would like to inform the general public that the clinic at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg, is open for COVID vaccines by appointment only.

The CPS clinic is open for COVID vaccines for persons aged 12 and older on the following dates, Friday, January 30, 2026, and Friday, February 27, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Due to limited supply, CPS is requesting persons to call or email for an appointment by calling 914 (option 4) or 542-1570, or via email vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

The booster is entirely free of charge and voluntary.

Please bring your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID) when you have an appointment.

The trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic began six years ago, on December 31, 2019, when the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission in China first reported a cluster of unexplained pneumonia cases.

What started as a local health bulletin quickly spiraled into a global catastrophe that fundamentally altered the world. By May 2023, following an estimated 6.9 million lives loss, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared an end to the Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

However, the conclusion of the emergency phase does not signify the disappearance of the threat. While the peak of the pandemic is in the past, the virus remains an active presence.

Routine prevention remains essential for public safety.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-says-COVID-Vaccines-Available-for-Adults-and-Children-by-Appointment.aspx