DC ALFA Conference 2026 – Hosted in Sint Maarten. | Government of Sint Maarten

​Six Dutch Caribbean islands sign on May 29th a renewed Cooperation Agreement on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

Pond Island, Sint Maarten – Representatives from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten on Friday signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening regional cooperation in agriculture, livestock and fisheries across the Dutch Caribbean.

The agreement was signed under the framework of the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Alliance (DC ALFA) and marks an important step toward further formalizing long-term collaboration between the six islands in areas such as food security, sustainable agriculture, fisheries development, climate resilience, and regional policy coordination.

Signatories to the agreement included Aruba’s Minister of Finance, Economic Affairs, and Primary Sector Geoffrey Wever; Bonaire Commissioner Clark Abraham; Curaçao Minister of Health, Environment and Nature Tyrone Boekhoudt; Saba Commissioner Bruce Zagers; Sint Eustatius Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam; and Sint Maarten’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

The updated MoU builds on the initial agreement signed in 2023 and establishes a more structured and future-oriented framework for cooperation through 2035.

The agreement outlines a shared commitment among the participating islands to strengthen food security, reduce import dependency, promote sustainable and climate-smart practices, stimulate resilient economic growth, and increase opportunities for youth and women within the primary sector.

The renewed framework also supports the continued development of the DC ALFA Roadmap 2025–2035, which will guide regional collaboration and strategic priorities moving forward.

An important component of the new agreement is the intention to work toward formalising DC ALFA into an independent legal entity capable of supporting stronger governance structures, accessing external funding opportunities, and facilitating long-term regional project implementation.

Speaking at the signing, Minister Heyliger-Marten emphasised the importance of regional collaboration in strengthening food security and economic sustainability within the Dutch Caribbean; working together collectively in more ways than one.

“Regional cooperation is essential as we work to strengthen food security, support local producers, and create more innovative and sustainable agricultural systems across the Dutch Caribbean. This renewed partnership allows us to share knowledge, align efforts, and build stronger opportunities for future generations. Let’s continue to make this industry attractive for all” the Minister stated.

The Memorandum of Understanding took effect upon signing and will remain in force through December 31, 2035.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/DC-ALFA-Conference-2026-Hosted-in-Sint-Maarten.aspx