DCALFA Conference 2026 | Government of Sint Maarten

​POND ISLAND, Sint Maarten – The 2026 Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Alliance (DC ALFA) Conference officially commenced this week in Sint Maarten, bringing together representatives and stakeholders from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten for a week of dialogue, collaboration, field activities, and policy-focused discussions surrounding the future of agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and food security within the Dutch Caribbean.

DC ALFA, originally established in 2023 as a regional alliance focused on strengthening cooperation within the agriculture, livestock, and fisheries sectors, continues to evolve into a more strategic platform centered on regional collaboration, food security, innovation, and long-term sustainability across the islands.

The conference agenda spans several days of scheduled activities, including workshops, policy dialogues, field visits, stakeholder engagement sessions, and inter-island presentations focused on food security, fisheries development, climate-smart agriculture, trade connectivity, youth involvement, financing opportunities, and regional cooperation.

The official opening ceremony took place today at Simpson Bay Resort, where the Honorable Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), delivered opening remarks highlighting the importance of agriculture and food security as critical components of economic stability and regional development within small island economies.

During her address, Minister Heyliger-Marten emphasized that food security, agriculture, livestock, and fisheries can no longer be viewed as secondary sectors, particularly amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty, rising food costs, supply chain disruptions, and climate-related pressures affecting the region. The Minister further noted the importance of stronger regional cooperation, knowledge-sharing, innovation, and practical solutions aimed at reducing dependency and strengthening local food systems.

The Minister also highlighted several initiatives currently being supported by the Ministry of TEATT, including agricultural awareness programs, hydroponics exposure within schools, fisheries dialogue, and the Agriculture Business Academy developed in partnership with Qredits, SOFIN, and TWO, aimed at supporting entrepreneurship, financing access, and agricultural business development in Sint Maarten.

The conference has also brought together a wide cross-section of regional and international stakeholders, including representatives from the World Horti Center, The University of the West Indies (UWI), Wageningen University & Research, the Ministries of BZK and EZK from the Netherlands, LVVN, VNP, TWO, as well as the Ministry of VSA, which continues to work closely alongside TEATT’s Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (LVV).

Throughout the sessions and discussions held thus far, extensive policy and operational matters have been addressed, including opportunities for stronger inter-island coordination, knowledge-sharing mechanisms, technical cooperation, research support, innovation, and strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening the agriculture, livestock, and fisheries sectors throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

Following the official opening, participating islands engaged in presentations outlining their current position, ongoing developments, challenges, and opportunities within the agriculture, livestock, and fisheries sectors. Presentations focused heavily on food security initiatives, sustainability efforts, regional collaboration opportunities, and policy development throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

A presentation was also delivered by the Acting Head of TEATT’s Policy Department, Mr. Shervin Frederick, who provided insight into several ongoing initiatives and developments taking place within Sint Maarten related to agriculture, fisheries, food security, and inter-island cooperation. Discussions also included updates connected to the E6 Country Package initiatives and the broader efforts being undertaken to strengthen data collection, agricultural planning, stakeholder support, and long-term sector development.

Additional project and research insights were presented by Mr. Eugene Hoogstad, who highlighted the importance of evidence-based research and strategic development initiatives aimed at assisting stakeholders within the agriculture, livestock, and fisheries industries. Presentations included discussions surrounding the development of an agricultural digital portal platform, agricultural research initiatives, farm-to-market pilot concepts, feasibility studies, MSME-related opportunities, and broader food security-related projects currently being explored in Sint Maarten.

The Ministry of TEATT and the Government of Sint Maarten extended appreciation to the organizers and coordinators of the DC ALFA Conference, participating islands, stakeholders, and development partners for contributing to the successful hosting of this important regional initiative.

Special appreciation was also expressed for the continued support provided by the Netherlands and its supporting entities, whose collaboration has assisted in making the conference and several ongoing agricultural and food security initiatives possible throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

The Government of Sint Maarten reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration, innovation, and regional engagement aimed at strengthening food systems, agricultural development, fisheries practices, and economic opportunities across the region.





Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/DCALFA-Conference-2026.aspx