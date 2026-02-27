DCOMM visits French side Counterparts | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg/Marigot – On February 26, the Department of Communication of the Government of Sint Maarten paid a working visit to their French side counterparts of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, Communication Department, which includes the protocol section.

The working visit was to get a deeper understanding of how the French side Department of Communication functions within the Collectivité, to exchange mutual operational information and ideas, and to continue fostering the working relationship.

In their Marigot offices, the head/director of the French side Department of Communication Nathalie Longato gave a short presentation and shared an overview of the work and responsibilities. After doing so, the two departments made informative exchanges of ideas, policies, and procedures.

Following the discussions, the staff of DCOMM was given a tour of the operational section, where demonstrations of what and how takes place with respect to equipment, photo and video tapings, programs, and further discussions about their graphic designs, internet, social media products and operations.

Head of the Communication Department Maurice Lake said, "Our visit to the communications department of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin was an invaluable exercise in synergy and professional exchange.

“It provided a unique platform to align our operational protocols and compare logistical setups, ensuring that both departments are working toward a unified standard of excellence. Beyond the technical discussions on infrastructure and communication workflows, the meeting allowed us to build the interpersonal rapport necessary for seamless cross-border collaboration.

“We left with a deeper understanding of our shared challenges and a strengthened commitment to streamlining our information-sharing processes for the benefit of all our communities."

Both departments exchanged tokens of appreciation.

DCOMM head has extended an invitation to the French side Communication Department for a visit in the near future.

Cutline: Both Dutch and French side Department of Communication teams in Marigot, St. Martin.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/DCOMM-visits-French-side-Counterparts.aspx