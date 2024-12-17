Director of Victim Support Services (VSS) Meets with Newly Appointed Minister of Justice | Government of Sint Maarten

​

On December 11, 2024, Cassandra Richardson, Director of Victim Support Services (VSS), had a courtesy visit from the newly appointed Honorable Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling, at the VSS Headquarters to better acquaint herself with the agency’s critical role in providing assistance to victims of serious crimes, accidents and traumatic circumstances with the ongoing efforts to strengthen victim support systems in St. Maarten.

Minister Tackling who was also with her cabinet representatives and Secretary General were graciously welcomed with a tour of the VSS headquarters, where she was given an comprehensive overview of the agency’s goals and accomplishments to date and the core services it provides to victims in the community. Director Cassandra Richardson emphasized the importance of an integrated, trauma and emotionally informed and client centered approach to victim care, clarifying how VSS has become a key resource for those who have experienced post-trauma following a crime, accident or crisis.

Richardson pointed out that while much focus is placed on the perpetrators of local crimes, victims often face a lack of or limited support during and after their victimization. She stressed the need for a more compassionate and timely response to victims, as they face questioning and harassment without the necessary emotional or psychological support.

The meeting covered several important topics related to the ongoing work of the VSS and future collaborative efforts like the collaboration with The National Reporting Centre for Human Trafficking (NRC), Staffing and Volunteers, and claims for damages for victims.

The point of discussion was the complexity and gaps of services that was met by the VSS, which can serve as a diverse and often complex atmosphere when VSS provides emotional support, legal guidance, and assistance with navigating the justice system.

The VSS Director eagerly stated, “VSS is in the process of finalizing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that include all Justice chain partners”. The MOU is aimed at strengthening victim service approaches between Justice chain agencies and encouraging protection and optimal care that should be afforded to victims.

Minister Tackling expressed her commitment to supporting the VSS’s work and acknowledged the importance of a well-coordinated approach to victim support in St. Maarten. She declared that the Ministry of Justice will continue to work closely with VSS and other justice stakeholders like the KPSM and others to ensure that victims receive the care and attention they deserve, both during the immediate aftermath of a crime and in their long-term recovery.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Director-of-Victim-Support-Services-(VSS)-Meets-with-Newly-Appointed-Minister-of-Justice.aspx