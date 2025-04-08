Empowering Women Through Sewing: Women’s Desk Popular Program Returns with Strong Community Support | Government of Sint Maarten

Women’s Desk, a section within Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) is proud to announce the continuation of its Women’s Sewing Empowerment Program, which officially commenced on March 31, 2025. This three-month initiative facilitated by Ms. Jo-Ann Schet of Leighloe is an integral part of the department’s ongoing efforts to uplift and empower women through practical skills development.

The program consists of two class levels: beginners and advanced, both of which were filled shortly after the flyer was published — a clear testament to the overwhelming interest from women in the community. Due to high demand, a waiting list has already formed for the next cohort, which reflects the program’s relevance and strong resonance among participants seeking to learn or sharpen their sewing skills.

The program was officially opened by the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, who delivered inspiring words of encouragement to the women in attendance. The Minister emphasized the critical importance of skills-based empowerment programs such as this one, especially in strengthening the economic and personal independence of women.

“When women are empowered with skills, entire communities thrive. This program is more than just learning to sew; it’s about reclaiming confidence, fostering creativity, and creating opportunities for financial independence,” said the Minister.

Sewing is more than a craft — it is a sustainable and marketable skill that can lead to self-employment, entrepreneurship, and an additional stream of income for many women. By equipping participants with hands-on training and professional guidance, CDFHA continues to invest in building stronger, more self-sufficient communities.

CDFHA extends its gratitude to all who have enrolled and shown interest in this initiative. The department remains committed to developing future opportunities for more women to participate in this highly sought-after program.

PHOTO CAPTION:

PS. In the picture from left to right. Ms. Elba Flanders (staff and lead for this program), Ms. Jacky Gumbs(student), Mr. Brug, Minister of VSA, Ms. Jo – Ann Schet (Facilitator), and Ms. Chantale George – Groeneveldt, (Dept Head of CDFHA).​

