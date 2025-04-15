Firearm turn-in on first day of ‘Stop, Drop, and GO’ Amnesty | Government of Sint Maarten

As part of the “Stop, Drop, and GO” Firearm Amnesty Programme, one unlicensed firearm—a .24 caliber Midnight Special—was voluntarily surrendered to police on Monday morning. This act signals active participation in the efforts to reduce gun violence and promote community safety.

The next Amnesty Day is Wednesday, April 16, 2025, and law enforcement urges the public to make use of this opportunity to turn in illegal firearms and ammunition. Financial compensation is offered for weapons and tips leading to weapon(s) recovery.

The KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office strongly encourage, especially, parents and guardians to take an active role in getting weapons out of the hands of their children and off the streets. Actively check to ensure your children do not have a weapon that may endanger their life as well as others.

Also, parents and guardians are urged to talk to their children and others about the dangers and legal consequences of possessing an illegal weapon. An unlicensed firearm in a minor’s hands can destroy their future—legally, socially, and emotionally. Preventing access to weapons can save lives and open the door to brighter futures.

The Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten launched the “Stop, Drop, and GO” Firearm Amnesty Programme on April 14, running through May 2, 2025. This initiative aims to reduce the number of illegal firearms in the community and enhance public safety through voluntary surrender. This programme is supported by the Ministry of Justice.

Supported by the Minister of Justice, the programme offers financial rewards of up to Cg. 895 / US $500 for surrendered weapons and qualifying tips. The designated drop-off location is the Opal Building on Union Road in Cole Bay on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays during the amnesty period. Drop-off time is 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Firearm Surrender: No questions will be asked when firearms are surrendered to the police.

Anonymity is guaranteed unless the firearm is found to be linked to a criminal offense. All weapons received will undergo forensic examination. The amnesty also applies to anyone wishing to turn in an unwanted firearm.

Trained personnel will be on-site to receive weapons safely.

Firearms must be delivered unloaded, in a sealed bag or box.

No questions will be asked, with some exceptions.

Proof of Surrender: Participants will receive a receipt without their identity being recorded.

Anonymous Tips: Individuals who provide information about the location of illegal firearms via the police tip line (9300) may also be eligible for financial compensation. Eligibility will depend on whether a firearm or ammunition is recovered because of the tip.

All reports and surrenders will be handled with the utmost confidentiality, ensuring the safety and privacy of participants.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Firearm-turn-in-on-first-day-of-Stop-Drop-and-GO-Amnesty.aspx