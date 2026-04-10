Government of Sint Maarten Signs Agreement with Fire Department on Placement and Compensation | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg — The Government of Sint Maarten, represented by the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina in his capacity as Minister of General Affairs, has today signed a significant agreement with representatives of active and retired Fire Department personnel, bringing long-awaited clarity and resolution to matters of formal placement, career advancement, and retroactive compensation.

This agreement marks a major milestone in addressing longstanding issues that have affected Fire Department personnel for years, including discrepancies in placement, promotion, and compensation. It establishes a structured and transparent framework to correct past shortcomings and ensure equitable treatment for both active and retired firefighters, recognizing their invaluable service and contributions to Sint Maarten.

The agreement provides for the formal placement of all Fire Department personnel based on the new Function Book (2025), with retroactive effect to March 25, 2025. It also ensures that personnel are appropriately ranked and compensated in accordance with applicable requirements.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina welcomed the agreement as a critical step forward and a continuation of the Government’s commitment to the Fire Department, “From day one as Prime Minister, I have been committed to addressing the longstanding issues facing our firefighters. Today’s agreement represents not the end, but a continuation of the way forward—delivering on that commitment and ensuring that our firefighters receive the compensation, recognition, and respect they deserve.”

A key component of the agreement is the provision for retroactive compensation for salary and pension losses resulting from delayed or incomplete placement under the old function book. The agreement also explicitly includes retired firefighters, ensuring that their service and the impact of past discrepancies are acknowledged and addressed as part of this process. Eligible personnel will receive individual compensation proposals, with payments to be executed following confirmation and agreement by the employees.

The agreement further reinforces transparency by ensuring that placement and promotion decisions will be made in consultation with the employees concerned. It also reflects a collaborative process built on dialogue, resilience, and a shared commitment to achieving fairness for all Fire Department personnel.

Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized the broader importance of the agreement within the context of public sector reform:

“This agreement reflects our Government’s commitment to good governance and sound personnel policy. We are correcting past shortcomings and building a stronger, more equitable system that supports the men and women who keep our country safe.”

In addition, the Government has committed to a comprehensive review of the Fire Department’s Function Book. This review process is scheduled to begin before the end of this year.

While this agreement represents a significant milestone, the Government acknowledges that the process is ongoing. The parties have committed to continuing negotiations in good faith with the objective of concluding a covenant addressing other outstanding matters, further strengthening the framework governing the Fire Department.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten by Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, and on behalf of the Windward Islands Civil Servants Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) by its President, Ms. Sharon C.V. Cangieter. The process was facilitated by mediator Ms. Valya Pantophlet, LL.M.

Prime Minister Mercelina concluded, “Our firefighters have demonstrated resilience, unity, and steadfast dedication to protecting our people. This Government will continue to stand with them—not only in words, but through decisive action that improves their livelihoods, safeguards their dignity, and strengthens our institutions.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Government-of-Sint-Maarten-Signs-Agreement-with-Fire-Department-on-Placement-and-Compensation.aspx