Half-Road Closure Announcement on Silk Tree Drive, Cole Bay for Concrete Hard Surfacing- Secondary Road Project | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure) would like to inform the public that a half-road closure will be in effect starting tomorrow Thursday February 20th, 2025, to facilitate the paving of 56 meters of Silk Tree Drive, Cole Bay during work hours from 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The work will be carried out in sections, with each phase covering a width of 2.5 meters at a time. This approach ensures that traffic can continue to flow in a controlled manner while construction is ongoing.

During this period, one side of the roadway will remain accessible to motorists and residents. Signage and traffic control measures will be in place to guide road users safely through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes, accordingly, anticipate possible delays, and exercise extreme caution when driving through the area. Pedestrians and motorists should also be mindful of the construction zone and adhere to any detours or safety instructions provided.

Half Road Closure Details:

Location: Silk Tree Drive, Cole Bay

Date and Time: Thursday, February 20th, 2025, for approximately two (2) weeks. From 7:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M.

Detour: One side of the roadway will remain accessible to motorists and residents

Residents along Silk Tree Drive should expect temporary inconveniences, including limited driveway access and potential noise disturbances due to construction activities. The Ministry of VROMI encourages all affected individuals to make necessary adjustments and appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as these essential road improvements are completed.

For additional information or concerns, residents and motorists can contact the New Works Department at VromiNewWorks@sintmaartengov.org, or call us at 542-4292 ext 2388.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Half-Road-Closure-Announcement-on-Silk-Tree-Drive,-Cole-Bay-for-Concrete-Hard-Surfacing–Secondary-Road-Project.aspx