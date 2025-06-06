Indian Merchants Association Donates Four TV’s to Point Blanche Prison | Government of Sint Maarten

As part of ongoing recovery and rehabilitation efforts at Point Blanche Prison, the Indian Merchants Association donated four televisions to support inmate well-being and positive engagement. The donation was received on behalf of the Minister of Justice by Chief of Staff Cecil Nicholas and Ms. Lenard, a representative of the prison. Representing the IMA were President Sunny Khatnani, Secretary Nikhil Kukreja, and Board Member Suraj Jagwani. While standing in solidarity with victims of crime, the association emphasized that true rehabilitation requires community support, and they are proud to play their part.

The Ministry of Justice extends its sincere appreciation to the Indian Merchants Association for their generous contribution and commitment to supporting the rehabilitation process at Point Blanche Prison.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Indian-Merchants-Association-Donates-Four-TV’s-to-Point-Blanche-Prison.aspx