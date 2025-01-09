KPSM Hosts second Stakeholder Meeting to Address Maritime Security Challenges | Government of Sint Maarten

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) held a crucial stakeholder meeting on January 7, 2025, at the Philipsburg Police Station to address ongoing maritime security concerns. This meeting brought together representatives from the Coast Guard, maritime personnel, local marinas, and the Tourist Bureau to tackle the recent criminal activities targeting the maritime community.

This marks the second meeting of its kind, following incidents of break-ins on boats docked at marinas, anchored in the lagoon, or off the island’s beaches. During the discussions, participants explored strategies to curb these incidents and improve security measures for all maritime stakeholders.

Key points from the meeting include:

1. Enhanced Patrols:

o Collaboration between the Coast Guard and marina personnel to establish effective patrolling measures in the lagoon and other vulnerable areas.

2. Community Awareness:

o Reinforcement of the "See Something, Say Something" program to encourage public involvement in reporting suspicious activities.

3. Dedicated Maritime Liaison Officer:

o Appointment of a Community Police Officer to serve as a direct point of contact for maritime stakeholders, ensuring consistent communication and targeted action.

The discussions also emphasized a unified approach to deter criminal actors from targeting maritime personnel and their assets, including dinghies and other valuables.

KPSM and its partners remain committed to protecting Sint Maarten’s maritime sector by implementing these strategies and fostering cooperation among all involved parties.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Hosts-second-Stakeholder-Meeting-to-Address-Maritime-Security-Challenges.aspx