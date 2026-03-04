KPSM Issues Public Safety Advisory and temporary Traffic Measures in connection with the 46th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta 2026 | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM)takes this opportunity informs the general public on certain measures being taken in connection with the commencement of the 46th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, which will take place from March 5th to March 9th, 2026.

During the Regatta period, KPSM will implement several road safety and traffic management measures to ensure the safety of all road users and to secure the free flow of traffic, particularly along Union Road, which is expected to experience increased traffic due to Regatta-related activities.

Traffic Diversion – Union Road (Weekend Measures)

During the Regatta weekend, the following temporary measure will be enforced:

​Motorists traveling on Union Road will NOT be permitted to make a left turn into the entrance of Port de Plaisance.

Drivers wishing to access Port de Plaisance must proceed toward the roundabout in the Bellevue direction and then return toward the entrance of Port de Plaisance from that route.

This measure is necessary to prevent congestion and to maintain a steady and safe flow of traffic.

Parking Advisory



KPSM reminds the public that there is sufficient parking available on the property of Port de Plaisance.

Drivers are strongly advised not to park alongside Union Road. Vehicles parked in a manner that obstructs or endangers the free flow of traffic may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Issues-Public-Safety-Advisory-and-temporary-Traffic-Measures-in-connection-with-the-46th-St–Maarten-Heineken-Regatta-.aspx