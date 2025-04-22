KPSM Issues Statement Following Opening Jump-Up – Carnival 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) hereby provides an update following the official opening Jump-Up of Carnival 2025, which took place on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The parade commenced shortly after 8:00 PM and concluded around 11:00 PM at the Festival Village. KPSM is pleased to report that the event was well-attended and, for the most part, proceeded in good order. However, several law enforcement interventions were necessary during the evening to address serious criminal violations.

In recent weeks, the Sint Maarten Police Force has issued multiple public warnings regarding unacceptable behavior during Carnival festivities, with particular emphasis on the possession and use of firearms and illegal narcotics. These warnings have been made in the interest of public safety and the overall well-being of our community.

Despite these repeated advisories, KPSM officers were required to conduct several targeted controls during the Jump-Up. During one such control in the Bush Road area, a male suspect was apprehended in possession of narcotics. He was arrested and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains in custody for further questioning.

Later that evening, officers observed suspicious behavior involving a group of young men on scooters on the side of the road. During the control of the group, one of the other suspects was found to be in possession of a quantity of narcotics, upon further investigation another individual was found to be in possession of a firearm inside a bag. As officers attempted to carry out the arrests, another group of males at the location became disorderly and actively interfered with police efforts to detain the suspects. Both the firearm and the narcotics were confiscated as evidence. All four individuals were arrested and transported to the police station,

The Sint Maarten Police Force strongly condemns any attempt to carry weapons or obstruct police operations, especially during large public events. KPSM reiterates in the clearest possible terms: Anyone found in possession of an illegal firearm will be immediately arrested. This is non-negotiable.

KPSM remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the community and ensure that Carnival 2025 is both a joyful and secure celebration for all. The public is reminded that safety is a collective responsibility, and cooperation with law enforcement is essential.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Issues-Statement-Following-Opening-Jump-Up-–-Carnival-2025.aspx