KPSM meet with Key Stakeholder in connection with enhancing Safety for the Marine Industry | Government of Sint Maarten

​

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) held a very important meeting on Thursday morning, December 12, 2024, with key stakeholders in the marine industry to address pressing safety and security concerns.

The meeting, was represented by Inspector R.Doran of Police-Post Simpson Bay along with Community Police Inspectors S.Richardson. (Simpson Bay) and J.Boyrard (Lowlands), brought together representatives from the Coast Guard, Island Water World, Yacht Club Port De Plaisance (YCPDP), Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SI), and IGY Marinas.

Key Topics Discussed:

The meeting focused on the following main topics to ensure enhanced safety and collaboration within the marine sector:

Theft of Dinghies:

The increasing incidents of dinghy theft on both sides of the island were extensively discussed. Stakeholders shared insights and explored effective policing measures to address this issue.

Procedures for Filing Complaints:

The group reviewed the current procedures for reporting stolen property, emphasizing the importance of efficient and accessible processes for victims.

Safety Measures being Implemented by KPSM:

The police force outlined recent and upcoming safety measures being put in place to help safeguard the marine community as well as the general public and visitors.

Collaborative Efforts and Solutions:

The meeting fostered a collaborative environment, with all participants contributing ideas and proposed solutions to strengthen security for the marine industry.

KPSM expressed its gratitude to all attendees for recognizing the importance of these issues and dedicating their time to this initiative. Their valuable input will play a crucial role in shaping future strategies to protect Sint Maarten’s marine industry and community in general.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-meet-with-Key-Stakeholder-in-connection-with-enhancing-Safety-for-the-Marine-Industry.aspx