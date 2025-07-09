KPSM Officers Complete Drone Training Course Hosted by BTP | Government of Sint Maarten

A group of officers from the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) successfully completed a three-day drone training course organized by the Bureau of Telecommunications and Post (BTP). The training, which ran from July 7th to July 9th 2025, focused on both theoretical and practical aspects of drone operation.

The training covered both theoretical and practical aspects of drone operation. Officers received hands-on instruction in safety, regulations, and real-life applications in policing.

At the end of the course, all participants received certificates of completion, officially certifying them as drone operators.

KPSM expresses its gratitude to BTP for organizing and facilitating this important training initiative, which plays a vital role in equipping officers with the tools needed for more effective surveillance, search-and-rescue operations, and crime scene monitoring.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Officers-Complete-Drone-Training-Course-Hosted-by-BTP.aspx