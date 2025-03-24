KPSM Officers Support Curaçao’s Parliamentary Elections as Part of Regional Cooperation | Government of Sint Maarten

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is pleased to announce the successful deployment of several of its officers to Curaçao in support of the country’s parliamentary elections, which took place on Friday, March 21, 2025. This deployment was part of a broader cooperation agreement among the Dutch Caribbean islands to provide mutual assistance during major events requiring enhanced security measures.

KPSM officers joined their counterparts from Aruba, Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius to assist the Curaçao Police Force (KPC) in ensuring a smooth, secure, and orderly electoral process. Their presence reinforced regional collaboration and highlighted the shared commitment of law enforcement agencies across the Dutch Caribbean to maintaining public safety and upholding democratic integrity.

The Minister of Justice of Sint Maarten, Miss N. Tackling, played a key role in facilitating this collaboration. KPSM extends its sincere appreciation to Minister Tackling for her steadfast support, as well as to all stakeholders involved in making this cooperation possible.

This joint effort underscores the strong partnership between the Dutch Caribbean police forces and their dedication to assisting one another in times of need.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Officers-Support-Curacaos-Parliamentary-Elections-as-Part-of-Regional-Cooperation.aspx