KPSM Receives High-Quality Drone from Port of Sint Maarten Group of Companies | Government of Sint Maarten

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has received a donation from the Port of Sint Maarten Group of Companies top-quality drone that will assist how KPSM can protect and serve our community better.

As a leading Caribbean destination, maintaining a safe environment for residents and visitors is a shared priority between KPSM and the Port of Sint Maarten. This donation reflects our strong commitment to protecting the island and supporting sustainable tourism development.

The drone will assist with aerial surveillance, search and rescue operations, traffic monitoring, crowd control during major events. This advanced technology will improve KPSM situational awareness, efficiency, and response capabilities.

This initiative is a great example of what public-private partnerships can achieve. Through collaboration between government and private sector partners, we can make meaningful investments that improve policing and public safety on Sint Maarten.

KPSM extends sincere gratitude to:

· Mr. Alexander Gumbs, President and CEO of the Port of Sint Maarten Group of Companies

· Mr. Leslie Richardson, Safety & Security Manager

· Honorable Minister of Justice, Ms. N. Tackling

Thank you for your leadership and commitment in making this initiative possible.

KPSM remains dedicated to utilizing modern technology and strategic partnerships to ensure Sint Maarten remains a welcoming destination for all.

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Receives-High-Quality-Drone-from-Port-of-Sint-Maarten-Group-of-Companies.aspx