KPSM Tackles Nuisance of Scooters in Daily Traffic with Decisive Action | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) continues its efforts to address the ongoing nuisance caused by scooters in daily traffic. As part of these measures, KPSM recently requested the general public, particularly individuals whose scooters had been impounded, to visit the police station and retrieve their vehicles.

Despite this call, most owners or riders have failed to respond and retrieve their scooters. Consequently, KPSM, in collaboration with the Government of Sint Maarten has commenced the process of disposing of these unclaimed vehicles. This step underscores the Police Force’s commitment to ensuring safety and order on the island’s roads.

KPSM remains dedicated to mitigating the challenges posed by reckless scooter usage and will continue to take firm action in the interest of public safety

