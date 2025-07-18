KPSM unveils wall of honor in tribute to former chiefs of police during Justice Week | Government of Sint Maarten

As part of Justice Week 2025, the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) proudly unveiled its Wall of Honor on Wednesday July 16th 2025, in a moving tribute to three local former Chiefs of Police who served St Maarten namely Mr. Walter Kramers, Mr. Rupert Louis Lionel Brown and Mr. Derrick Eddison Holiday who all served as Chiefs of Police of the Sint Maarten Police Force.

The unveiling took place after following a special Justice Week church service, in the presence of the Governor of St. Maarten his excellency, Mr. Ajamu Baly, honorable Minister of Justice Ms.Nathalie Tackling, honorable members of Parliament Ms. Veronica Jansen, Ms. Sjamira Roseburg, Mr. Francisco La Croes, family members of two of the three honored former Chiefs of Police, colleagues, and invited guests.

The Wall of Honor features the names and portraits of the entire former Chiefs of Police of the Sint Maarten Police Force, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the growth and leadership of law enforcement on the island. More than just names and photographs, the Wall stands as a lasting tribute to their sacrifice, commitment, and years of service to the people of St. Maarten.

KPSM remains guided by the values established by its past leaders and continues its mission to serve and protect the community with integrity, professionalism and honor. The Wall of Honor now stands as a symbol of respect, recognition, and inspiration for all who walk through the halls of KPSM.​​​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-unveils-wall-of-honor-in-tribute-to-former-chiefs-of-police-during-Justice-Week.aspx