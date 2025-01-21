KPSM Welcomes BPO-6 2025 Class of Police Recruits: Initiation Phase Commences Monday, June 27, 202 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is proud to announce the official commencement of the BPO-6 2025 class of police recruits on Monday, June 27, 2025. This young group comprises students from both the Caribbean Netherlands and Sint Maarten.

As part of their induction, the recruits are undergoing a rigorous initiation phase in the coming days. This training involve exposure to various scenarios designed to prepare them for the challenges of law enforcement. Key elements of this training will take place in public areas, including the Boardwalk in Philipsburg.

The KPSM wishes to inform residents and businesses in and around the Boardwalk area that they may observe these exercises during this period. These activities are planned to simulate realistic situations and ensure that the recruits develop critical skills in a controlled and supervised environment.

The KPSM appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation as we train the next generation of officers dedicated to safeguarding Sint Maarten.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Welcomes-BPO-6-2025-Class-of-Police-Recruits-Initiation-Phase-Commences-Monday,-June-27,-202.aspx