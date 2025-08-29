MECYS and UNESCO Partner to Launch STEAM Training at SMVTS | Government of Sint Maarten

In a major step toward modernizing vocational and technical education, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS), through the Division of Educational Innovation (DEI), partnered with UNESCO to organize an intensive STEAM training for educators at the Sint Maarten Vocational Training School (SMVTS). The three-day workshop held during August 20-22, 2025, introduced teachers to innovative, transdisciplinary teaching methods designed to prepare students for the workforce of tomorrow.

Titled "Revitalizing Vocational & Technical Education through Transdisciplinary STEAM: Empowering St. Maarten’s Educators to Shape the Workforce of Tomorrow," the professional development program was facilitated by FullSTEAM and featured over 15 hours of hands-on learning. The workshop, co-led by keynote speaker Dr. Christian Boakye and co-speaker Jaine Lindo, blended powerful theory with practical application.

Educators engaged directly with cutting-edge tools, including Arduino microcontrollers, Sphero Indi robots, Nanobugs, and building blocks. For many, this was their first encounter with these technologies, sparking a wave of innovative ideas and fresh strategies for their classrooms.

The training followed a clear, progressive structure:

· Day 1: Foundations of STEAM for Vocational Education

· Day 2: Facilitation, Design, and Coding Integration

· Day 3: Implementation and Long-Term Impact

On the final day, participants developed customized 90-day classroom action plans using the S.M.A.R.T. framework (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound). These plans ensure the workshop’s momentum translates into tangible and sustainable classroom transformation.

"STEAM training for educators has been a focal point for me since I was first elected in 2020," Minister Gumbs stated. "STEAM education is more than expensive tablets and big smart boards; it’s a way of teaching and learning that maximizes the potential of every material and resource available, showing that once we think differently, everything around us can indeed be a tool for development and growth. I’m pleased these trainings at SMVTS went well and I’m looking forward to the public experiencing the Ministry’s continued rollout of STEAM training for our educators."

Marcellia Henry, Secretary General of UNESCO Sint Maarten, stated: "It was exciting to see teachers engaging with new tools and ideas that will not only transform how their students learn, but also empower them to foster innovation, critical thinking, and adaptability skills essential for the 21st-century workforce. By integrating STEAM into vocational learning, we’re doing more than enhancing classroom teaching we’re preparing students for a future shaped by creativity and technology. UNESCO is proud to support efforts that align education with the evolving needs of Sint Maarten."

This workshop is the first of a hybrid program scheduled to run until December 2025. It will include virtual workshops, support groups, and one-on-one coaching to meet educators’ evolving needs. Attendees described the training as one of the most impactful professional development experiences. They left with not just new tools but with the confidence to reimagine vocational and technical education in a way that directly aligns with Sint Maarten’s future workforce needs. Together, MECYS and its partners are not only revitalizing education but also shaping a new generation of innovators who will build Sint Maarten’s tomorrow.​

