Meeting Held to Strengthen Crime Prevention and Revitalize Boardwalk Substation | Government of Sint Maarten

At approximately 2:00 PM today, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) hosted a key meeting at the Philipsburg Police Station with the Honorable Minister of Justice, members of the KPSM management team, and representatives of the Indian Merchants Association (Philipsburg).

The meeting centered on strengthening partnerships to enhance public safety in the Philipsburg area, with a special focus on the revitalization of the police substation located on the Boardwalk. Reactivating the substation can improve police presence, visibility, and responsiveness in this vital commercial and tourism district.

In addition, attendees discussed the importance of joint crime prevention initiatives, stressing the need for close collaboration between law enforcement, the business community, and government stakeholders.

KPSM and the ministry commends the Indian Merchants Association for their proactive engagement and willingness to contribute to safety solutions. The Minister of Justice emphasized that sustainable crime prevention requires the involvement of all partners in the community.

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Meeting-Held-to-Strengthen-Crime-Prevention-and-Revitalize-Boardwalk-Substation.aspx