Minister Arrindell attends 116th EU-OCT Tripartite Meeting in Brussels. Funding available for Orange Economy and Cultural Heritage | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell attended the 116th European Union (EU) Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) tripartite meeting in Brussels to discuss a number of programs and funding initiatives that would strengthen OCTs and help establish the Orange Economy and Cultural Heritage that would benefit the diversification of one pillar economies.

Tripartite meetings is platforms where participants focus on programming and implementation of cooperation programmes, current affairs, and other issues of mutual interest. These meetings take place at least four times a year, which ensures continuous, year-round dialogue on issues of shared concern.

“Sint Maarten must fully make use of the opportunities that exist with various EU programs that are beneficial to our country. OCTs also have several key trade reporting obligations. Our cabinet acts as a key facilitator in this process working with relevant departments within government to encourage timely submission of required information.

“Goods manufactured within OCTs have duty-free and quota-free access to the EU market of more than 500 million people. Sint Maarten’s share in total EU-OCT trade reportedly is approximately three per cent. There is a digital platform “Access2Markets” which was created by the European Commission (EC) Directorate General Trade in 2020 to support companies trading with the EU.

“The digital platform includes tools for companies interested in doing business with the EU. The EC organizes three webinars annually and businesses within OCTs are welcome to join where they learn about ways and means to have their products enter the EU market,” Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell pointed out.

Moreover, the EU through OCTA (Overseas, Countries and Territories Association) is providing a training to build capacity within OCTs and increase their ability to participate in EU horizontal programs. There are already nine participants from Sint Maarten who have registered for a training program which starts this April.

Additionally, during the tripartite meeting, the EU shared their plan to create a new OCT-EU Culture Program that forms part of the EU’s Global Gateway. The program totaling two million Euros in grant funding is expected to be made available for OCTs in the second half of 2025.

OCTs associated with the EU, while not sovereign countries, have wide- ranging autonomy covering areas such as economic affairs, employment markets, public health, home affairs and customs, defense and foreign affairs usually remain within the remit of the Member States.

Member States with which they maintain special links are Denmark, France and the Netherlands.

The OCTs are Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, French Polynesia, French Southern and Antartic lands, Greenland, New Caledonia, Saba, Saint Barthélemy, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St. Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna.

PHOTO Caption:

L to R: Carol Voges from the Cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, and representatives from Aruba.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Arrindell-attends-116th-EU-OCT-Tripartite-Meeting-in-Brussels–Funding-available-for-Orange-Economy-and-Cultural-H.aspx