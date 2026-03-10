Minister Arrindell attends First Kingdom Council of Ministers Meeting under Prime Minister Jetten | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita Arrindell last week Friday, represented Sint Maarten during the first meeting of the Kingdom Council of Ministers (Rijksministerraad) under the newly sworn-in Dutch Cabinet.

The meeting also marked several firsts within the Kingdom. Errold ‘Joy’ Bishop participated for the first time as Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao, while Mildred “Milly” Schwengle attended her first meeting as the newly appointed Minister Plenipotentiary of Aruba in the Netherlands.

The Kingdom Council of Ministers brings together the Dutch Cabinet and the Ministers Plenipotentiary of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten to discuss matters affecting the Kingdom as a whole, including international relations, security and other Kingdom affairs.

Following the meeting, Minister Arrindell presented Prime Minister Rob Jetten with a book highlighting the history and heritage of Sint Maarten, underscoring the importance of sharing the island’s story within the Kingdom.​

