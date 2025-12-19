Minister Brug and the Ministry of VSA deliver 1,000 bags of fresh produce to the community | Government of Sint Maarten

​​Philipsburg–In the spirit of the season and in keeping with his responsibilities as Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (VSA), Hon. Richinel Brug initiated a holiday nutrition pilot project aimed at supporting vulnerable groups while promoting healthy eating across the community.

As part of the Ministry’s continued commitment to the Health in All Policies (HiAP) approach, formally adopted in 2025, the Ministry of VSA procured a container of fresh fruits and vegetables to provide direct nutritional support to those most in need.

Through this initiative, approximately one thousand (1,000) bags of fresh fruits and vegetables were distributed to individuals and households in need, as well as to organizations, foundations, entities and volunteers who cater to vulnerable groups across Sint Maarten. In addition, boxes of produce were delivered to various soup kitchens, community organizations, and individuals who prepare meals for persons in need.

Minister Brug emphasized that the initiative reflects both compassion and policy in action.

“Good health begins with access to nutritious food. While we recognize that a bag of fruits and vegetables alone is not enough, it represents another tangible step toward supporting our people, especially during the holiday season. This project reflects our belief that health considerations must be embedded in all policy decisions,” Minister Brug stated.

This holiday distribution is being implemented as a pilot project, with the intention of continuation and expansion in the coming year. In this regard, Minister Brug reconfirmed that XCG 1 million has been secured in the draft 2026 budget for nutrition-related initiatives. These funds will be allocated in part to feeding projects and in part to education and awareness programs focused on healthy eating, fully aligned with the Ministry’s Health in All Policies framework.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of VSA intends to continue this initiative at least on a quarterly basis. Preparations have already begun to ensure that future distributions will include fruits and vegetables sourced both from abroad and from our local farmers’ association, primarily—but not limited to—short-shelf-life produce. This approach will also support local agriculture.

Minister Brug noted that this initiative is one of many tangible, community-focused actions the Ministry of VSA will continue to implement in the coming year—initiatives designed to directly touch the lives of the people and deliver visible results where they are needed most.

In closing, Minister Brug expressed his sincere appreciation to the core team that brought this project together, and to his Cabinet along with the dedicated staff of the Ministry of VSA, and the volunteers who assisted with the packing and distribution of the produce.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-and-the-Ministry-of-VSA-deliver-1,000-bags-of-fresh-produce-to-the-community.aspx