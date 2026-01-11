Minister Brug invites seniors to “Senior Connect” – A one-day event focused on access to care and support | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug, is pleased to announce “Senior Connect”, a one-day event designed to bring seniors and service providers together in a welcoming and accessible setting.

Senior Connect will take place on Friday, February 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Government Administration Building parking lot. The event is free of charge and open to all seniors and their families.

Senior Connect aims to make access to care and support services easier, more engaging, and more impactful, by creating a direct link between seniors and organizations that provide essential services. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions, receive information, and connect directly with service providers in one convenient location.

A wide range of service providers will be present, including those active in:

· Social services

· Healthcare

· Home care

· Physical activity and wellness

· Recreation and daycare

· Support groups

· Transportation and related services

Minister Brug emphasized the importance of initiatives such as Senior Connect, stating that ensuring seniors are informed, supported, and connected remains a priority for the Ministry. “I continue to reiterate that our seniors deserve clear access to information and services that support their health, independence, and quality of life. Senior Connect is about bringing those services closer to them and strengthening the support network around our elderly community,” the Minister stated.

The Ministry encourages seniors, caregivers, and family members to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about available services and resources.

For more information, the public is encouraged to follow official government communication channels and Minister Brug’s social media page.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-invites-seniors-to-Senior-Connect”-–-A-one-day-event-focused-on-access-to-care-and-support.aspx