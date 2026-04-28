Minister Brug joins Ambulance Department during Jouvert morning parade | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, joined the Ambulance Department early this morning to carry out a shift in support of the Jouvert Morning parade.

The experience provided a firsthand look at the event from the perspective of ambulance personnel, highlighting a different dimension of frontline response. While the Minister has previously served alongside VKS and police officers, this opportunity offered insight into the critical role ambulance teams play in monitoring, responding, and providing immediate medical care during large-scale public events. The Jouvert Morning parade remains one of the island’s most vibrant cultural celebrations, attracting large crowds and requiring careful planning to ensure public safety.

Minister Brug extends his sincere appreciation to all frontline workers who were on duty during the event, including ambulance personnel, police officers, firefighters, and all other emergency and support services who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a safe celebration.

“As a former frontline worker myself, I understand the dedication, long hours, and sacrifices that come with this responsibility,” Minister Brug stated. “While many are enjoying the festivities, our frontline workers are focused on keeping everyone safe, and their efforts do not always receive the recognition they truly deserve.”

“It is through both the professionalism of our frontline workers and the cooperation of the public that events like Jouvert can take place safely and successfully,” he added. “I am proud to have stood alongside our frontline teams and to personally thank them for their invaluable service to our community.”

The Ministry of VSA commends all those involved for contributing to a safe and successful Jouvert Morning parade.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-joins-Ambulance-Department-during-Jouvert-morning-parade.aspx