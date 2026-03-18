Minister Brug Maintains On-Site Cabinet Presence at Hope Estate Community Help Desk, until Next District. | Government of Sint Maarten

​On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, Minister Richinel Brug initiated a new community outreach project as part of his commitment to be more present in the neighborhoods. Rather than operating solely from the Government Administration Building, the Minister began holding Cabinet hours at the Community Help Desk in Hope Estate on a rotating basis.

The Ministry considers this a tangible step toward bringing government closer to the people, particularly residents of Sucker Garden and surrounding communities.

During this period, the Minister and his Cabinet provided direct public access on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Residents were encouraged to walk in, schedule appointments, and engage directly with the Minister and his team—creating a space for open dialogue, problem-solving, and community connection.

Throughout the engagement period, the Cabinet addressed a wide range of matters, including assistance for seniors with GEBE relief registration, questions regarding financial assistance procedures, SZV-related concerns, and follow-ups on previously submitted complaints. The Communty Center also served as a platform for residents to share constructive suggestions aimed at improving services within the Ministry.

A number of cases required coordination with other ministries, prompting inter-ministerial collaboration. In such instances, The Minister and his Cabinet initiated discussions with other ministries to ensure coordinated decision-making. Where matters fell entirely under the responsibility of another ministry, residents were guided accordingly. Many individuals expressed appreciation simply for being heard—highlighting the value of accessibility and empathy in governance.

“This rotating community-based approach will continue in other districts as well.”, stated Minister Brug. For now, the Minister of VSA and his cabinet will remain at the Community Center in Hope Estate until the end of March. Based on feedback received, the Cabinet has also recognized the importance of introducing walk-in hours after 5:00 p.m., allowing individuals who are unable to visit during regular working hours the opportunity to access the Community Help Desk and seek assistance. Starting March 16st, 2026, the new walk-in hours will be:

Monday: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Wednesday: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Friday: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

The public is warmly invited to engage with the Minister and his team as this outreach initiative continues across Sint Maarten

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-Maintains-On-Site-Cabinet-Presence-at-Hope-Estate-Community-Help-Desk-until-Next-District.aspx