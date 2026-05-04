Minister Brug marks Nurse Week with call for recognition, respect, and support | Government of Sint Maarten

​As Nurse Week begins on May 5th, Minister Brug extends his sincere appreciation to nurses for their dedication, resilience, and the vital role they play in caring for the community.

Throughout the healthcare system, nurses remain a constant presence during life’s most critical moments—bringing not only medical expertise, but also compassion, reassurance, and human connection to patients and their families.

Minister Brug offered special recognition to the nurses working within the Ministry of VSA, highlighting the imbalance many continue to face. These nurses consistently demonstrate professionalism and commitment in serving the public.

Minister Brug also underscored the personal realities behind the profession. Long shifts, overnight duties, and ongoing pressure extend beyond the workplace, affecting family life and personal well-being. Missed milestones, limited time at home, and emotional strain are part of the sacrifice many nurses and their families quietly carry. These challenges reinforce the importance of acknowledging and supporting the mental health of those in the profession.

As demands on healthcare continue to grow, the role of nurses remains fundamental to the quality and continuity of care. They are often the steady presence throughout a patient’s journey, ensuring that care is not only delivered, but experienced with dignity and attention.

Minister Brug is encouraging the public to show greater respect and appreciation for our nurses, not only during Nurse Week but every day. Simple acts of patience, kindness, and acknowledgment can make a meaningful difference.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-marks-Nurse-Week-with-call-for-recognition-respect-and-support.aspx