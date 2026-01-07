Minister Brug provides update on patients receiving medical care abroad amid regional developments | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug, wishes to provide the public with an update regarding Sint Maarten patients currently receiving medical care abroad, in light of recent developments in the region, particularly the evolving situation in Venezuela.

From the onset of emerging regional tensions, the Ministry of VSA and SZV Social & Health Insurances have been closely monitoring the situation and assessing any potential impact on patient mobility, medical access, and continuity of care. As a precautionary measure, and prior to the developments over the past weekend, SZV had already begun facilitating the return of patients who were medically cleared and able to travel back to Sint Maarten from Curaçao and Colombia, due to concerns about possible disruptions to air travel in the region.

At this time, there are about 30 patients still receiving care in Curaçao and Colombia who require continued treatment before they are able to return home. SZV and the Ministry are actively coordinating medical oversight, logistics, and travel arrangements to ensure that these patients continue to receive appropriate care and can return safely as soon as their medical condition allows.

In the event of further escalation affecting Venezuela, Colombia, or Curaçao, the public is assured that contingency plans are already in place. SZV has identified alternative treatment destinations within the Caribbean, tailored to specific medical needs, to guarantee uninterrupted access to care for referred patients.

Minister Brug emphasized that these preparations are not solely a response to the current regional situation. “Even prior to recent developments, I instructed SZV to actively explore alternative care options within the Caribbean,” the Minister stated. “This was done both to strengthen our resilience in situations such as this and from a cost-containment perspective, while ensuring that the quality and safety of care remain paramount.”

The Ministry of VSA and SZV remain on top of this situation, working proactively, responsibly, and in close coordination with medical partners to protect the health and well-being of all patients receiving care abroad. The public will be kept informed should there be any changes that impact patient care or travel.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-provides-update-on-patients-receiving-medical-care-abroad-amid-regional-developments.aspx