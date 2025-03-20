Minister Brug reacts to recent developments at Sint Maarten Medical Center | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor, Mr. Richinel Brug, has been briefed about the ongoing labor situation between employer and employees at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The staff has expressed dissatisfaction with various issues, including working conditions and other matters at the institution. Concerns raised by the staff include the transition from the old hospital to the new facility, adjustments to the cost of living, and the Ennia pension plan, among others. The Ministry, along with the Minister’s cabinet, has reached out to both the management of SMMC and the union. While the management of SMMC has made statements to the Ministry that are similar to what is currently circulating in the media, the union representative was unwilling to share information at that particular time. Both the union and Minister Brug have indicated to management of SMMC that they expect an update on this matter the latest Monday, March 24, 2025.

In the meantime, Minister Brug and the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely. The Government’s mediator remains readily available to assist the process, if parties cannot reach to a workable solution. However, both the management of SMMC and the union have assured that patient care will not be compromised.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-reacts-to-recent-developments-at-Sint-Maarten-Medical-Center.aspx