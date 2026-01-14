Minister Brug releases third Youth Mental Health video addressing bullying and online harm | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug, has released the third video in an ongoing awareness series focused on youth mental health, this time addressing the serious issue of bullying and online exploitation. The video was produced in collaboration with local artist King James.

This third installment follows two earlier videos launched by the Ministry: the first centered on emotional well-being and the message “You good? Are you okay?”, encouraging young people to reach out to trusted individuals and not suffer in silence; the second highlighted the negative impact of vaping on youth health and development.

The latest video focuses on bullying, particularly in the digital space, and tells the story of a young girl who shared a private image with someone she trusted, only to have that image later shared widely without her consent. The video sheds light on the emotional harm, shame, and long-lasting mental health consequences that can result from such actions, while also emphasizing responsibility, empathy, and the importance of speaking up.

Minister Brug emphasized that the goal of the series is not to shame or frighten young people, but to create open conversations, promote awareness, and encourage safer choices, both online and offline. Bullying, including the sharing of private images without consent, is never acceptable and that young people who experience such situations should know they are not alone and that help is available.

Through this video series, the Ministry of VSA continues its commitment to supporting youth mental health by addressing difficult but relevant topics in a way that is relatable and locally grounded. Minister Brug emphasized the importance of respect, empathy, and accountability, calling on parents, educators, community leaders, and young people to work together to create safe and supportive environments. The Minister highlighted that addressing bullying requires early intervention, education, and consistent support for those affected.

The project reflects government’s priorities for 2024–2028, which focus on strengthening social well-being, empowering young people, and fostering safe, inclusive communities. These priorities emphasize protecting vulnerable groups, promoting positive social behavior, and encouraging collaboration among public institutions, schools, families, and community organizations.

Further information on support services and youth assistance programs will continue to be shared through the Ministry’s official communication channels.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-releases-third-Youth-Mental-Health-video-addressing-bullying-and-online-harm.aspx