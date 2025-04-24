Minister Brug shares his signature projects for 2025: focus lies on youth mental health and vulnerable groups. | Government of Sint Maarten

On Friday April 11th, The Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (VSA), the Honorable Richinel Brug outlined his 2025 signature projects with the management team of the Ministry.

This strategic session was the second session held between the Minister, the Secretary General and the management team. During this meeting the management team presented the accomplishments of their respective departments and our executing agencies for the first 3 months of the year. The departments and executing agencies were also asked to outline their main projects for the 2nd quarter of 2025.

During this strategic session Minister Brug presented each member of the management team with the Governing program for VSA. After which, the Minister focused on his signature projects for the year that are directly derived from the 2024-2028 Governing Program.

“In recognizing the limitations due to understaffing, low morale under our civil servants and the lack of (financial) resources, as Minister, it was important to outline focus areas for the ministry.”

“The Ministry of VSA consists of hardworking civil servants who understands the critical role they play in serving in particularly vulnerable groups within our community. As such staff continuous to put the needs of the community before their own. It is therefore important to pause, reflect on what we have accomplished and refocus on the second term of the year.”

One of the main objectives is the finalization of a Multi-annual Strategic Plan aimed at providing the Ministry with a clear roadmap for the next few years. Additionally, stronger emphasis will be placed on bettering the lives of senior citizens and other vulnerable groups, who often face challenges in accessing the services they need. Moreover, addressing the needs of senior citizens and other vulnerable groups is a priority, as is the approval of a comprehensive healthcare reform system to ensure accessible and efficient health services for all. Furthermore, Minister Brug recognizes the need to update outdated laws and draft lower legislation that should have been in place since Sint Maarten became an autonomous country on October 10, 2010.

This strategic day was concluded with a mental health session provided to VSA management and staff of the Minister’s Cabinet and the Staffbureau, highlighting the importance of prioritizing selfcare, recognizing and addressing burnout symptoms in VSA staff.

“I remain committed to the wellbeing of my dedicated staff, in understanding that we can only take care of others, if we ourselves are in a balanced and healthy frame of mind.”

“In the coming months I will be rolling out a number of projects in line with our Governing program that is specifically geared towards our vulnerable groups within our community while increased attention will be given to the wellbeing of our youth.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-shares-his-signature-projects-for-2025-focus-lies-on-youth-mental-health-and-vulnerable-groups.aspx