Minister of TEATT Applauds Return of Soul Beach and Reviews the Economic Impact for St. Maarten | Government of Sint Maarten

The Honorable Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, extends heartfelt congratulations to the promoters, partners, and sponsors of the Soul Beach Music Festival for executing an unforgettable series of events here on St. Maarten. After years of absence, Soul Beach returned with tremendous success—showcasing our island’s vibrant spirit, natural beauty, and ability to host large-scale, world-class festivals.

“This past weekend reminded us of the power of music and culture to bring people together while driving tangible economic activity,” said Minister Heyliger-Marten. “From our hotels to our restaurants, car rentals, tour operators, and nightlife—there was a renewed sense of energy and opportunity.”

The Ministry of TEATT will be conducting a review in the coming weeks to assess the festival’s economic and social impact. This includes gathering input from visitors through post-event surveys. Areas such as pricing, customer service , accommodations, transportation, and even complaints will be taken into consideration to ensure that St. Maarten continues to position itself as a top-tier destination in the Caribbean.

The Minister also took the opportunity to express deep gratitude to the frontline teams who ensured a safe and seamless experience for all. Special thanks were extended to KPSM, VKS, and the many others from the Ministry of Justice, along with committed volunteers from organizations such as the Red Cross. “Your professionalism and dedication did not go unnoticed,” she emphasized.

Soul Beach has also served as a reminder of St. Maarten’s potential to attract visitors through entertainment-driven tourism and MICE initiatives. The Ministry of TEATT will continue exploring avenues to expand our calendar of events and lengthen the traditional high season, while amplifying St. Maarten’s reach to new audiences across the globe.

Minister Heyliger-Marten concluded, “To every visitor who chose St. Maarten—we thank you. Your time here means everything to our people and our economy. We hope the warmth of our island stays with you long after you’ve left, and we look forward to welcoming you back again and again.”

As a Ministry, TEATT remains focused on diversifying our economic pillars and stimulating sustainable growth through innovative partnerships, experiences, and strategic investments. We recognize that events like Soul Beach are not just entertainment—they are opportunities. Opportunities to generate income, create jobs, and uplift communities. It is our hope that this and similar efforts will yield a return on investment that not only benefits government, but more importantly, brings lasting value to the people of St. Maarten.​​​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-TEATT-Applauds-Return-of-Soul-Beach-and-Reviews-the-Economic-Impact-for-St–Maarten.aspx