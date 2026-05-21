MINISTER OF VROMI ANNOUNCES RING ROAD CLEAN UP | Government of Sint Maarten

​​Phase 1 of traffic Alleviation and mobility efforts begin

​Philipsburg – The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) announced the clean-up of the ring road as part of its efforts to alleviate the growing traffic and mobility challenges facing Sint Maarten.

As part of this concerted inter-ministerial effort, VROMI has been focused on optimizing existing infrastructure. This work has resulted in the development of three major projects, which are currently undergoing stakeholder review. Among these initiatives is the rehabilitation of the ring road, a project that VROMI considers a critical component of Sint Maarten’s long-term mobility strategy.

Originally designed as a fast-lane bypass, the ring road has over time become overgrown and, for a large portion of its length, rendered unusable. The Ministry has conducted initial site surveys of the ring road in its entirety. The first phase will focus on restoring full accessibility to the road, with the express goal of returning it to full functionality.

This weekend, VROMI will begin the first phase of rehabilitation work, with clearing and leveling operations along the length of the ring road behind A.T. Illidge Road, from the traffic lights to the Lions Club Roundabout. Over the coming weeks, the Ministry will continue to carry out enforcement actions along the entirety of the ring road corridor. The Minister indicated that all illegal construction, occupation, and debris will be halted and or removed. The Minister also reiterated that the rehabilitation of the ring road is not an invitation to create illegal dumping sites but an effort to enhance mobility, especially first responders and law enforcement.

The Ministry of VROMI will continue to provide updates to the public as the rehabilitation project progresses. Residents and motorists in the vicinity of A.T. Illidge Road are advised to be mindful of increased activity in the area this weekend.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/MINISTER-OF-VROMI-ANNOUNCES-RING-ROAD-CLEAN-UP.aspx