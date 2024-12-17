MINISTER OF VROMI ENGAGES IN CANDID DISCUSSION WITH WASTE COLLECTION COMPANIES TO ADDRESS ONGOING CHALLENGES | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister Patrice Gumbs, of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, 
and Infrastructure (VROMI), along with representatives of the Ministry held a constructive 
meeting with all five waste collection companies contracted to manage garbage collection. The 
meeting focused on addressing pressing concerns about waste management and finding solutions 
to ensure better service delivery.
The Minister emphasized the critical importance of waste collection in maintaining public health, 
safeguarding the country’s reputation, and enhancing national branding efforts. “When waste is 
not collected on time, it has far-reaching consequences for our community and our image as a 
country. This is an issue we must address head-on and tackle together,” the Minister stated.
During the discussion, the Minister assured the haulers that the government is committed to 
strengthening its support to help them meet their contractual obligations. However, he also 
underlined the importance of accountability, stating that penalties will be enforced in cases of 
contractual breaches.
The waste collection companies shared their concerns, including the scarcity of waste bins in 
some areas and challenges with improper disposal of household items. These issues have 
compounded the difficulties in maintaining regular and efficient waste collection services.
Gumbs held a meeting with the haulers in July to address the already concerning situation with 
garbage collection. Yesterday’s meeting was a review of performance since that time, addressing 
what has now become a grave situation. The Ministry will be convening one-on-one meetings 
next week with each hauler to evaluate the current relationship. 
The Minister expressed his appreciation for the community’s patience as we address these 
concerns. The Ministry looks forward to implementing adjustments that will improve the waste 
management system and ensure the country remains clean, healthy, and attractive for residents 
and visitors alike.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/MINISTER-OF-VROMI-ENGAGES-IN-CANDID-DISCUSSION–WITH-WASTE-COLLECTION-COMPANIES-TO-ADDRESS-ONGOING-CHALLENGES.aspx

