Minister Plenipotentiary: 2025 Marked a Pivotal Moment in Shaping the Future Direction of the Cabinet | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell who was appointed as Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten on November 26, 2024, in her New Year’s message reflects on the work and accomplishments over the past year, adding that it marked a pivotal moment in shaping the future direction of the Cabinet.

“The year under review represents the beginning of a purposeful transformation. We have embarked from a traditionally low-profile operation toward a more dynamic, outward-looking, and results-driven Cabinet.

“One that actively strengthens the bridge between Sint Maarten and The Hague. Our ambition is clear: to ensure that Sint Maarten’s voice is present, influential and engaged at all levels of Kingdom decision making.

“The often-quoted phrase “the devil lies in the details” has guided my approach. By paying close attention to substance, relationships, and execution, we seek not incremental change, but meaningful impact. It is through these deliberate efforts that institutions evolve and trust is built.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Director and staff of the Cabinet for their commitment during this period of transition.

“As we look toward 2026, we do so with clarity, purpose and confidence. Together, we will continue to build a Cabinet that is pro-active, strategic, and firmly aligned with the long-term interest and aspirations of Sint Maarten, within the Kingdom of the Netherlands and beyond,” Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita Arrindell said.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-2025-Marked-a-Pivotal-Moment-in-Shaping-the-Future-Direction-of-the-Cabinet.aspx